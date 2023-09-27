Former Junior Hockey Player Charged in Golf Club Attack: Viral Video

Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged Joel Sandie, a former junior hockey player, in connection with a golf club attack that was caught on video and has since gone viral. Sandie, who played in the Ontario Hockey League during the early 1990s before becoming a real estate agent based in London, Ontario, has been charged with assault with a weapon for his alleged role in the September 2 attack at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club.

Court documents reveal that the charge was laid on September 18. Sandie has been ordered not to communicate with two individuals directly or indirectly. It’s important to note that these are allegations and that Sandie is considered innocent until proven guilty.

The video, originally posted on Facebook, shows Sandie yelling, “I’ll f–ing kill you!” as he chases another golfer with a golf club in hand. Unable to catch the golfer, Sandie swings his club at another person standing near an electric golf cart, striking his left arm. The video has generated millions of views and thousands of comments on social media platforms like Instagram.

Sandie played in the Ontario Hockey League for four seasons, representing the Sudbury Wolves, London Knights, and Cornwall Royals from 1990 to 1993. He has been working as a sales representative for RE/MAX Advantage Realty Ltd. in the London area since 1999.

Sandie’s first court appearance is scheduled for November 20.

