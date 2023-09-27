Maddie Moran: An Inspirational Journey of Resilience and Perseverance

Maddie Moran, a student-athlete from the University of Vermont, has overcome numerous hardships and setbacks throughout her collegiate career. In 2021, she was recognized with the Sterling Winder Award, an honor reserved for individuals who exemplify strength, perseverance, and resilience. Moran’s journey has been marked injuries, but it has also been a source of inspiration and personal growth.

During her high school senior year, Moran tore her ACL while playing lacrosse. This injury, coupled with subsequent rehabilitation, prevented her from participating in her first two seasons at UVM. She also faced additional challenges with three left hand injuries, including a shattered knuckle and fractured pointer finger, which required surgery and limited her playing time.

However, Moran’s mindset shifted in her junior and senior years when she was able to return to the field. She embraced the opportunity to play and made significant strides in her performance. In her last season, she started all 18 games and achieved career highs in goals, assists, and points.

As a sixth-year student pursuing a graduate certificate in sustainable enterprises, Moran continues to excel on the field. She has started all nine games of the current season, contributing a goal and four assists to the Catamounts’ 4-5 record. Moran’s determination to make the most of her sixth year demonstrates her unwavering commitment to the sport she loves.

Off the field, Moran has remained connected to her high school team, regularly communicating with her former coach. She has also provided guidance and support to UVM’s forwards during her own injuries, serving as a mentor to her younger teammates. Moran’s experiences have taught her valuable life lessons about resilience, adaptability, and hard work.

Moran’s goal is to work in pharmaceutical or medical device sales while pursuing opportunities in coaching. She credits the UVM staff for equipping her with the tools necessary to navigate challenging situations and hopes to inspire others to overcome adversity.

