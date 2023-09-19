Former NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out After Mother’s Tragic Death

A former NFL player, Sergio Brown, has come forward to speak about the shocking death of his mother, Myrtle Brown, in Maywood. The investigation began when Maywood police received a report about the disappearance of Myrtle Brown and her son, Sergio Brown. Tragically, the body of Myrtle Brown was discovered near a creek behind her home.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Myrtle Brown’s death as a homicide, caused multiple injuries resulting from an assault. As the investigation unfolded, Sergio Brown was initially believed to be missing. However, he surprised everyone posting a video on his Instagram page, claiming he thought his mother was on vacation.

In the video, Sergio Brown made accusations against the Maywood police and the FBI. Despite this, the police have not officially labeled him as a suspect in his mother’s murder. Sergio Brown, known for his NFL career with teams such as the New England Patriots, Colts, Jaguars, and Bills, retired from professional football in 2016.

The Maywood Police Department is actively investigating the case and encourages anyone with information to come forward. They have set up an anonymous tip line for the public to report any relevant information.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning. The loss of Myrtle Brown has devastated her family and friends. As the investigation progresses, authorities will continue to follow leads and gather evidence to bring justice to those responsible for this heinous crime.

Definitions:

– Homicide: The intentional killing of one person another.

– Anonymous tip line: A confidential hotline for the public to report information without revealing their identity.

Sources:

– Maywood Police Department: 708-450-1787 (anonymous tip line)