The OA Cancellation Reflects the Changing Landscape of the Streaming Industry

Former Netflix vice president of original content, Cindy Holland, believes the cancellation of The OA was not just the end of a series, but a symbolic shift in the streaming industry’s business model. The two-season show, created Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, captivated audiences with its mysterious storyline about the reappearance of a blind woman after seven years. However, despite its critical acclaim and passionate fanbase, Netflix decided to cancel the show in 2019.

Holland acknowledged the scope and ambition of The OA, emphasizing that it was not a low-budget production. But she explained that it became evident that sustaining the show in its current form was not feasible for Netflix at the time. This decision was met with disappointment, both from the show’s creators and the audience.

For Holland, The OA’s cancellation signaled a larger transformation happening in the industry. As studios increasingly shifted toward streaming platforms, the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend. Holland believes that the disruption caused the pandemic led to a reevaluation of strategies and the emergence of a broken business model.

The entertainment industry has undergone significant changes in recent years. Pandemics, strikes, mergers, and other factors have reshaped Hollywood and forced companies to restructure and reassess their approaches. Netflix, along with other major players like Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney+, has canceled projects and removed titles from its platform for tax write-offs.

Streaming services have also faced criticisms from industry unions, such as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), regarding residuals and compensation systems. This ongoing debate has put additional pressure on streaming platforms to adapt and find sustainable models.

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, companies like Netflix are making adjustments. They are exploring new options, such as introducing ad-supported tiers and reducing the number of film releases per year. The impact of these changes extends beyond individual series cancellations, signaling a broader transformation of the streaming industry as a whole.

