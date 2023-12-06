Title: Prominent Industry Veteran Bruce Daitch Joins God’s Gang to Expand Global Reach

Summary: Former Netflix Animation VP Bruce Daitch has joined the advisory board of God’s Gang, an Israeli company known for its multicultural and multinational series. Daitch’s expertise and industry connections will assist in forging new partnerships in funding, production, and broadcasting to bring more episodes and diverse content to audiences worldwide. God’s Gang, created former Disney executive Nimrod Avraham May, features four heroes from different faiths who convey messages of peace, kindness, and unity through martial arts and extraordinary adventures. The online pilot has already garnered a significant viewership, and the team is currently in negotiations with commissioning networks. Daitch’s addition to the team, which includes industry professionals from 13 countries committed to avoiding AI-generated content, will further propel the company’s vision of fostering a world built on values such as love, compassion, and truth.

Renowned Industry Veteran Bruce Daitch Joins God’s Gang for Extensive Global Expansion

God’s Gang, an innovative Israeli company behind the hit multicultural series, has exciting news to share with its ever-expanding fanbase. Bruce Daitch, former Netflix Animation Vice President and accomplished executive at Dreamworks Animation, has recently joined the advisory board of the inspiring production house.

With an impressive resume and invaluable industry experience, Daitch’s appointment is poised to pave the way for exciting new opportunities. God’s Gang aims to secure strategic partnerships in funding, production, and broadcasting across the globe, enabling the creation of more captivating episodes and diverse content for its passionate audience.

Under the visionary leadership of former Disney executive Nimrod Avraham May, God’s Gang has garnered significant acclaim for its groundbreaking series that brings together four heroes from different faiths. Depicting Hinduism, Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, these remarkable characters showcase the enduring power of peace, kindness, and unity through their extraordinary adventures and the mastery of martial arts techniques.

The proof of God’s Gang’s powerful storytelling lies in its online pilot, which has already attracted an impressive viewership of 3 million, demonstrating the overwhelming demand for this thought-provoking content. As the team actively negotiates with commissioning networks, the addition of Bruce Daitch will undoubtedly strengthen their approach and expand their reach.

Daitch’s collaboration with the diverse team, comprising professionals from 13 countries who share a commitment to maintaining authenticity steering clear of AI-generated content, promises to usher in an era of unprecedented growth for God’s Gang. By joining forces, they will exemplify their shared vision of cultivating a world where love, compassion, and truth transcend cultural backgrounds and religious differences.

Speaking on the significance of this partnership, Nimrod Avraham May expressed his excitement, stating, “As a father, God’s Gang is a product of my dream for my daughters to live in a world where peace, love, compassion, kindness, and truth are the values that society is built upon. Bruce joining our team means we can reach even bigger audiences across the world and bring people together regardless of their cultural background or religion.”

With the joining of such an esteemed industry veteran, God’s Gang is set to embark on an exhilarating journey towards global expansion, spreading its message of unity and empathy to audiences far and wide.