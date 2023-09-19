Former BC NDP MLA Adam Walker Dismissed from Caucus

Former New Democratic MLA Adam Walker has acknowledged his removal from the BC NDP caucus in a social media post. He expressed his readiness to address any allegations and affirmed his decision to stay on. However, Walker did not disclose any new details about his dismissal.

The statement came less than a day after news of Walker’s initial dismissal broke and after Premier David Eby had given a brief explanation. Eby stated that a complaint was received from an employee in July 2023, leading to a formal process under collective agreements. After a caucus investigation, it was decided that Walker could not continue in the caucus. Eby emphasized that this is not a criminal matter.

The NDP caucus had earlier issued a statement mentioning misconduct Walker, which was discovered following a human resources complaint and an internal investigation. However, the specifics of the complaint and the actions leading to Walker’s dismissal remain undisclosed.

Walker’s statement drew a comparison between himself and his grandfather, who served as an MLA in Saskatchewan. He affirmed his commitment to the values and integrity expected his constituents.

Walker was elected as the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum in 2020, defeating incumbent Michelle Stilwell of the BC Liberals. He will now sit as an independent MLA. The governing BC NDP now holds 56 seats in the provincial legislature.

Premier Eby acknowledged MLAs’ obligations not only as representatives but also as employers. He reflected on the need for improved training and support systems to set individuals up for success in their roles.

Overall, the details surrounding Walker’s dismissal from the caucus and the specific nature of the allegations remain unknown. The decision has left several questions unanswered, leaving room for speculation and further inquiries.

