Former NBA Players Open Cafe-Bar in Detroit’s Rivertown District

Former NBA players and brothers, Joe and Jordan Crawford, have recently opened a new cafe-bar in Detroit’s Rivertown district. CRED Café, located at 6340 E. Jefferson Ave., offers a unique experience combining a coffee shop, bar, and event space in one location.

During the day, patrons can enjoy a variety of snacks, pastries, and specialty coffee sourced from Coffee Uplifts People, a company owned radio personality Angela Yee. As evening falls, a hidden door leads to a speakeasy-style bar, reminiscent of the city’s Prohibition-era establishments.

The concept for CRED Café was inspired the brothers’ travels abroad, where they noticed a lack of similar spaces in their hometown. After pitching the idea to their parents and younger brother, they applied for a grant from the city’s Motor City Match small-business program. The Crawford family was awarded a $60,000 grant, which helped fund renovations and equipment.

The grand opening of CRED Café was attended Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Economic Growth Corp. The cafe’s president and CEO, Sylvia Crawford, emphasized their commitment to contribute to Detroit’s growth and provide employment opportunities for local residents. The cafe has partnered with several city-based contractors and is dedicated to uplifting the community.

Motor City Match, a partnership between the city of Detroit, the Detroit Economic Growth Corp., the Economic Development Corp., and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, has been instrumental in supporting small businesses in the city. Through the program, they have distributed $15.7 million in cash grants, with a focus on minority-owned and women-owned businesses, as well as those owned Detroit residents.

CRED Café is not just a place to grab a cup of coffee or enjoy a drink; it is a community space that reflects the spirit of Detroit. The ambitious vision of the Crawford family has finally come to fruition, and they are excited to welcome the community to be a part of this special place.