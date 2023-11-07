New AI Platform Helps Users Create Personalized Videos

Plai Labs, a social platform development startup backed a16z, recently launched its text-to-video generator called PlaiDay. While there are already a number of generative AI video tools available, PlaiDay offers a unique feature — the ability to personalize videos using your own selfies.

With PlaiDay, users can create animated videos of themselves in various scenarios, such as flying over the Grand Canyon or battling intergalactic enemies, simply uploading a selfie and entering a few words. The videos, currently limited to three seconds in duration, aim to convey realistic facial expressions and smooth background movements.

According to Plai Labs, the personalized videos may have some minor glitches, such as facial hair appearing as if it’s fading into the skin. However, the company advises users to add specific prompts like “close up” or “portrait of” to ensure more accurate and detailed results.

PlaiDay is just the beginning for Plai Labs, as the company plans to expand and include additional features in the future. Currently in alpha, PlaiDay can be accessed on the PlaiDay Discord channel and will soon be available as a free app. The app will offer various other fun features, including the ability to insert oneself into TikTok videos, a text-to-image tool, image restyling options, a caption generator, and more.

Co-founder and chief architect, Jim Benedetto, believes that PlaiDay represents the future of storytelling. The platform allows users to create their own narratives incorporating themselves into AI-generated videos. The text-to-video generator is built on the company’s AI platform called Orchestra, which combines in-house and open-source models. Orchestra is designed to be flexible and accessible to both tech and non-tech-savvy individuals, enabling the creation and deployment of new AI applications across different industries.

Plai Labs aims to empower designers and product managers allowing them to create AI capabilities without the need for engineers. The company hopes that the flexible nature of their platform will accelerate AI development and enable the realization of innovative ideas in a fraction of the time it would traditionally take.

FAQ

How can I create personalized videos using PlaiDay?

To create personalized videos, simply upload a selfie and enter a few words to generate a short-form video. The platform aims to convey realistic facial expressions and smooth background movements.

What kind of features does PlaiDay offer?

PlaiDay offers various features, including the ability to insert oneself into TikTok videos, a text-to-image tool, image restyling options, a caption generator, and more.

Is PlaiDay available as a free app?

Yes, PlaiDay is currently in alpha and can be accessed for free on the PlaiDay Discord channel. A standalone app version will be released in the near future.

What is the underlying AI platform behind PlaiDay?

Plai Labs’ text-to-video generator, PlaiDay, is built on their AI platform called Orchestra. Orchestra combines in-house and open-source models to provide a flexible set of tools for creating and deploying AI applications quickly and efficiently.

Can Plai Labs’ AI platform be used for purposes other than generative art?

Yes, Plai Labs aims to expand the use of their AI platform beyond generative art. The platform can also be utilized for marketing campaigns, security monitoring, analytics, and more. Its flexible nature allows for a wide range of applications in the AI space.