Former Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weissmann recently made a claim on MSNBC that American lives were lost in the Civil War to prevent candidates involved in insurrection or rebellion from holding public office. Speaking on a panel discussion about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to keep former President Trump off the state’s primary ballot, Weissmann highlighted the historical significance of this provision in the Constitution. He emphasized that individuals who have engaged in such conduct cannot hold positions like president, vice president, or any federal role. Weissmann’s remarks shed light on the importance of this amendment and what it represents in terms of the sacrifices made many in the country’s history.

It is remarkable to Weissmann that the ruling from the Democrat-appointed court justices was not unanimous, considering the evidence presented against Trump. While there were procedural concerns raised the dissenting justices, the fact remains that the court’s majority opinion acknowledged that the leading contender for the Republican nomination had engaged in conduct that sparked a civil war. Weissmann’s comments underscore the significance of this decision and its connection to the reasons people fought and died in the Civil War.

The dissenting justices, including Justices Carlos Samour, Maria Berkenkotter, and Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright, expressed their disagreement with the decision to ban Trump from Colorado’s primary ballot. Justice Samour, in particular, argued that due process must be followed before disqualifying a candidate from running for public office, even if they were involved in actions such as insurrection. Samour warned that allowing states to independently decide on a candidate’s eligibility could lead to chaos and division within the country.

The disqualification of Trump under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, related to the Capitol riot in January 2021, has stirred debate about the interpretation and application of this amendment. While the Civil War was fought primarily over the issue of slavery, the provision mentioned Weissmann reflects the historical imperative of preventing individuals with a history of insurrection or rebellion from assuming positions of power.

Weissmann’s insights into the historical context and significance of the prohibition against candidates engaged in insurrection provide a new perspective on the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision regarding Trump’s candidacy. This interpretation also raises questions about the balance between disqualification and due process in relation to the 14th Amendment.