Former Daily Mirror Journalist Launches Stockport-Based PR Consultancy

Former senior journalist at the Daily Mirror, Steven Kelly, has announced the launch of his new communications and social media consultancy, Finnoah PR. With over two decades of experience in the media industry, including roles at renowned organizations such as Guardian Media Group and Sway PR, Kelly will provide a range of specialist media-related services, including coverage generation, content creation, crisis communications, and social media management.

Since transitioning into PR in 2015, Kelly has successfully secured top-tier coverage for his clients. His impressive list of media outlets includes Reuters, PA Media, Sky News, BBC News, ITV News, The Times, and many more. He has also achieved coverage in various national UK consumer and trade outlets, even having one sports event covered in 13 different languages ESPN.

Kelly attributes his success to his thorough understanding of the media landscape and his background in journalism, which provides valuable insight into the needs and expectations of journalists. He aims to leverage this knowledge through Finnoah PR to establish a seamless link between clients and their target audiences, combining credibility, creativity, and media relations expertise.

Despite being a small start-up, Kelly has ambitious plans for Finnoah PR. He is determined to compete with the UK’s biggest agencies and aims to become a leading force in the UK PR market. The agency has already built a reputation for delivering meaningful campaigns that yield impactful results, and Kelly is excited about the future prospects of his venture.

Throughout his career, Kelly has worked across various sectors, including tech, finance, manufacturing, education, biotech, sport, health, construction, literature, housing, and charity. He was also part of the Sway PR team that won a Creativepool Award for the Race Like a Warrior: Recover Like a King campaign for Primal’s Scottish luxury ultramarathon in 2022.

With a strong foundation of experience and a passion for delivering exceptional results, Finnoah PR is poised to make its mark in the competitive world of PR.

