Whistleblower Arturo Bejar Calls for Accountability and Transparency in Social Media Platforms

Two years after sending an alarming email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the harms of Facebook and Instagram to young users, whistleblower Arturo Bejar is testifying before a Senate subcommittee to shed light on the teen mental health crisis and the inaction of Meta executives. Bejar, a former contractor at the social media giant, believes that the company needs to prioritize addressing harassment, unwanted advances, and other negative experiences on its platforms.

Bejar points out that there is a “critical gap” between how Meta approaches harm and how its users, particularly young people, experience it. He highlights an incident involving his own daughter, who received a misogynistic comment on an Instagram post. While the comment did not violate any policies, Bejar argues that there should be mechanisms in place for users to express that they don’t want to receive such messages.

The whistleblower emphasizes the importance of user perception surveys, which reveal alarming statistics. For example, 13% of Instagram users aged 13-15 reported receiving unwanted sexual advances within the previous seven days. Bejar believes that reforms to address these issues would not significantly impact Meta’s revenue or profits, but rather focus on protecting teenagers.

Bejar’s testimony is timely, as there is a bipartisan push in Congress to adopt regulations aimed at safeguarding children online. Several lawsuits have also been filed against Meta, accusing the company of knowingly designing features that addict young users to its platforms and contribute to the youth mental health crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Arturo Bejar?

Arturo Bejar is a whistleblower and former contractor at Meta (previously Facebook). He worked as an engineering director at the company from 2009 to 2015.

2. What is Bejar advocating for?

Bejar is calling for Meta to make meaningful changes to address harassment, unwanted advances, and other negative experiences on its platforms, even if these problems do not explicitly violate existing policies.

3. Why is Bejar testifying before a Senate subcommittee?

Bejar is testifying to shed light on the teen mental health crisis and the knowledge of Meta executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, regarding the harms Instagram was causing. He wants to highlight their inaction in making necessary changes.

4. What do user perception surveys reveal?

User perception surveys show concerning statistics, such as 13% of Instagram users aged 13-15 reporting receiving unwanted sexual advances within the previous seven days. These surveys provide insights into the experiences of users.

5. Are there ongoing lawsuits against Meta?

Yes, several lawsuits have been filed against Meta, accusing the company of intentionally designing features that addict children to its platforms and contribute to the youth mental health crisis.

Source: The Associated Press