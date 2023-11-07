Social Media Giants Must Prioritize the Safety of Young Users, Urges Testimony

An alarming email from former Facebook contractor Arturo Bejar to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlights the critical gap between the company’s approach to harm and the actual experience of its users. Bejar, who worked as an engineering director at Facebook, emphasizes that social media platforms need to take responsibility for addressing harassment, unwanted advances, and other negative experiences, even if they don’t explicitly violate existing policies.

In his recent testimony before a Senate subcommittee, Bejar aims to shed light on how Meta executives, including Zuckerberg, were aware of the harms caused Instagram but failed to make significant changes to address these issues. He argues that the lack of action undermines trust in the company’s ability to protect children online.

User perception surveys provide evidence of the widespread occurrence of negative experiences on Instagram. For example, 13% of users aged 13 to 15 reported receiving unwanted sexual advances within a week. Bejar’s proposed reforms, which include giving teens the ability to indicate their discomfort with specific content, are designed to improve safety without significantly impacting revenue or profits for social media companies.

The bipartisan push in Congress to implement regulations safeguarding children online aligns with Bejar’s testimony and underscores the urgent need for action. Meta has responded pointing to its efforts to create features and tools aimed at promoting positive and secure experiences. However, critics argue that these measures fall short of providing adequate protection.

Bejar’s testimony comes in the wake of numerous lawsuits filed U.S. states against Meta, accusing the company of intentionally designing features on Instagram and Facebook that contribute to addiction and harm the mental health of young users.

To ensure the safety of young people on these platforms, Bejar urges Congress to pass bipartisan legislation that emphasizes transparency and requires social media companies to develop metrics for tracking instances of harm experienced users.

