Meta Executives’ Failure to Address Harms on Instagram Revealed Whistleblower Testimony

In a testimony before a Senate subcommittee, whistleblower Arturo Béjar revealed that Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, knew about the harms that Instagram was causing to teenagers but chose not to make meaningful changes to address them. Béjar, a former engineering director at Facebook, was hired specifically to prevent harms against children but his recommendations were ignored.

Béjar highlighted the “critical gap” between how Meta approached harm and how young people, particularly teenagers, experienced it on the platform. He emphasized the need for Meta to change its approach to policing its platforms, focusing on addressing harassment, unwanted sexual advances, and other negative experiences even if they don’t clearly violate existing policies.

User perception surveys provided Béjar showed that 13% of Instagram users aged 13-15 reported receiving unwanted sexual advances within the previous seven days. Béjar believes that implementing the reforms he suggests wouldn’t significantly affect Meta’s revenue or profits, but would provide much-needed support for teenagers.

The whistleblower criticized Meta’s stance that addressing these issues is complicated. He argued that giving teenagers the ability to indicate that certain content is not appropriate for them and using that information to improve the platform would be a simple yet effective solution. Béjar’s testimony coincided with a bipartisan push in Congress to adopt regulations aimed at protecting children online.

Meta responded to the testimony, stating that countless people within the company are working to keep young people safe online. They mentioned features like anonymous notifications of potentially hurtful content, comment warnings, and over 30 tools to support teens and their families in having positive experiences online. However, Béjar’s testimony highlighted the need for more substantial action from Meta.

