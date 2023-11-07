A Call for Change: Addressing Harassment and Protecting Teenagers on Social Media

A former engineering director at Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has come forward with alarming testimony regarding the harms experienced teenagers on these platforms. Arturo Béjar, known for his work in combating online harassment, recounted his own daughter’s troubling experiences with Instagram, including unwanted sexual advances and harassment. Despite reporting these incidents to the company, no action was taken. Béjar’s testimony sheds light on the failure of Meta executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to implement meaningful changes to address these issues.

Béjar called for a change in how Meta polices its platforms, particularly in addressing harassment and unwanted sexual advances, even if they do not explicitly violate existing policies. He argued that teenagers should have a way to inform the platform that they do not want to receive such messages. Béjar highlighted user surveys conducted the company, showing that a significant percentage of teenagers on Instagram reported receiving unwanted sexual advances within the previous seven days.

During the hearing, Béjar emphasized that the reforms he recommends would not significantly impact Meta’s revenue or profits. Instead, they are aimed at protecting teenagers and providing them with a safer online environment. He challenged the notion that addressing these issues is overly complex, asserting that giving teens the ability to indicate their preferences and using that information to improve the platform’s systems is a feasible solution.

Béjar’s testimony comes amidst a bipartisan push in Congress to regulate social media platforms and protect children online. Meta has faced lawsuits from numerous states, accusing the company of intentionally designing features that addict children to its platforms and contribute to the youth mental health crisis.

In response, Meta stated that it is committed to keeping young people safe online and has introduced various tools and features to support teens and their families. However, Béjar’s testimony suggests that more needs to be done to address the specific issues of harassment and unwanted advances.

As the hearings continue, there is a growing call for bipartisan legislation that promotes transparency and accountability in social media companies. Béjar emphasized the importance of requiring these companies to develop metrics that track instances of harm, allowing both the company and external parties to evaluate and address these concerns effectively.

FAQ

What did Arturo Béjar testify about?

Arturo Béjar testified before Congress about the harms experienced teenagers on Facebook and Instagram, particularly regarding harassment and unwanted sexual advances. He shared his personal experience of his daughter facing these issues on Instagram and the company’s lack of response.

What changes does Béjar propose for Meta platforms?

Béjar called for Meta to change how it polices its platforms focusing on addressing harassment and unwanted advances, even if they don’t explicitly violate existing policies. He advocated for giving teenagers the ability to indicate their preferences and creating a system that improves based on user feedback.

What is the response from Meta?

Meta has stated that it is committed to keeping young people safe online. The company has introduced features like anonymous notifications of potentially hurtful content, comment warnings, and tools to support teens and their families. However, Béjar’s testimony suggests that more needs to be done to address the specific issues of harassment and unwanted advances.

What is the call for bipartisan legislation?

Béjar and others are calling for bipartisan legislation that promotes transparency and accountability in social media companies. They argue that requiring these companies to develop metrics to track instances of harm would allow for better evaluation and regulation of online platforms to ensure the safety of users, particularly teenagers.