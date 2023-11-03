Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal Launch New Investment Firm to Support Entrepreneurs

Sheryl Sandberg, former Chief Operating Officer of Meta, and her husband Tom Bernthal have joined forces to create Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners, an investment firm dedicated to supporting and scaling aspiring entrepreneurs. Unlike traditional investment firms, Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners will exclusively utilize the couple’s personal funds to invest in businesses across various sectors.

The firm’s LinkedIn page states that their mission is to invest in and actively support remarkable entrepreneurs, contributing to their growth and long-term success. By leveraging their extensive experience and considerable financial resources, Sandberg and Bernthal aim to make a substantial impact in the business world.

Sandberg, with an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, brings significant financial clout to the table. Over her 14-year tenure as Meta’s COO, she played a pivotal role in shaping the social media giant’s growth and success. This experience, coupled with Bernthal’s expertise as a seasoned entrepreneur and business partner, forms a strong foundation for their new venture.

To bolster their team, Sandberg and Bernthal have enlisted Gareth Schweitzer as a partner in the firm. Schweitzer, a long-time business associate of Bernthal, previously co-founded the brand consulting firm Kelton Global. His extensive knowledge and network within the business world will provide valuable insights for identifying and nurturing promising investments.

Sandberg’s dedication to empowering women extends beyond the business realm. Earlier this year, she was involved in a $125 million investment to bring a National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise to the Bay Area. This initiative aims to promote gender equality and provide more opportunities for female athletes.

Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners represents a new chapter for both Sandberg and Bernthal as they venture into the realm of investment. Their unique approach of using personal funds distinguishes them from traditional firms and showcases their commitment to backing entrepreneurs directly. With their combined expertise and financial resources, Sandberg and Bernthal are poised to make a remarkable impact in the world of business.

FAQ:

1. What is Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners?

Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners is an investment firm founded Sheryl Sandberg, former COO of Meta, and her husband Tom Bernthal. The firm uses their personal funds to invest in and support entrepreneurs across various sectors.

2. Who is Gareth Schweitzer?

Gareth Schweitzer is a partner at Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners. He previously co-founded the brand consulting firm Kelton Global and brings extensive knowledge and experience in the business world.

3. How is Sandberg involved in promoting gender equality?

In addition to her ventures in the business world, Sandberg has been actively involved in promoting gender equality. She was part of an investment of $125 million to bring a National Women’s Soccer League expansion franchise to the Bay Area, aiming to provide more opportunities for female athletes.