Former Metropolitan Police Officer Convicted of Sharing Racist Message on WhatsApp

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been found guilty of sharing a grossly offensive racist message on a WhatsApp group chat. Michael Chadwell, a retired officer, shared a graphic in the group of retired Met officers that implied “black people steal”. The graphic depicted different colored parrots above images of children from various races, with text asking why people cherish the diversity in other species but not their own. Chadwell’s message in response to the graphic stated, “because I have never had a bike stolen out of my front yard a parrot.”

During the trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court, Chadwell argued that he did not believe the joke to be racist. He claimed that he only shared it because he found the comment made someone else on a Facebook post to be Dadaist, surreal, and reminiscent of Monty Python. However, the judge determined that the message was grossly offensive and a clear racist generalization.

Chadwell’s conviction follows a previous case involving five other former Met officers who admitted to sending grossly offensive racist messages in the same WhatsApp group. These messages included derogatory comments about the Duchess of Sussex, as well as references to members of the royal family and high-ranking politicians.

The defendants are set to be sentenced on December 8 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The charges they face highlight the fact that offensive messages, even if intended as jokes, can have serious consequences and may amount to criminal offenses.

