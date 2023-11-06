New Article: Former Metropolitan Police Officer Convicted of Sending Racist Message

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of sending a grossly offensive racist message on a WhatsApp group chat. Michael Chadwell, 62, from Liss, Hampshire, was found guilty after a trial at City of London Magistrates’ Court. The offensive message implied that “black people steal” and included a graphic created someone else, showing different colored parrots above children of different races. Chadwell, who retired from the Met in 2015, denied that the message was racist.

During the trial, Chadwell stated that he didn’t see the message as racist but rather as a silly response to a funny comment made someone else. He agreed with the initial text on the post, which questioned why people celebrate the variety of colors in every species but not their own, but he disagreed with the response and thought it was comedic and surreal.

However, the judge ruled that the message was grossly offensive and that its “absolute clear implication” was a racist generalization and caricature of ethnic people. The judge emphasized that jokes, even if they are offensive, can still amount to a criminal offense. Chadwell is due to be sentenced on December 8.

