Six Former Metropolitan Police Officers Escape Prison After Sharing Racist Messages

Six former Metropolitan Police officers have avoided prison time after being found guilty of sharing racist messages on WhatsApp. The group exchanged over 60 offensive texts between September 2020 and 2022, which included derogatory references to high-profile individuals such as the Duchess of Sussex, the late Queen, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The charges against the officers stemmed from an investigation BBC Newsnight in October last year, which led to an internal inquiry the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards. The six men were charged with improper use of a public electronic communications network under the Communications Act 2003.

Michael Chadwell, Peter Booth, Anthony Elsom, Trevor Lewton, Alan Hall, and Robert Lewis were all sentenced to suspended prison terms ranging from 6 to 14 weeks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. They were also ordered to complete unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.

The messages were exchanged within the “Old Boys Beer Meet – Wales” group chat, where a series of racist, homophobic, and sexist messages were shared. Robert Lewis, a former Home Office official, was dismissed for gross misconduct in November.

The severity of the sentences highlights that these messages were not merely inappropriate jokes but constituted criminal behavior. Adeniyi Ogunleye, a senior crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), emphasized that the case sends a clear message that such offenses will be prosecuted robustly when the legal criteria are met.

The outcome of this case raises concerns regarding the attitudes and behavior within police forces, as these officers had previously been responsible for upholding the law and ensuring public safety. It underscores the need for systemic change to address issues of racism and discrimination within law enforcement agencies.