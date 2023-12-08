Six Former Police Officers Avoid Prison Sentences for Offensive Messages

In a recent development, six former Metropolitan police officers have been given suspended prison sentences for sending offensive and racist WhatsApp messages. The officers, who retired between 2001 and 2015, received sentences of between six and 14 weeks in prison, all of which were suspended for 12 months.

The content of the messages was deeply disturbing, referring to various public figures including the Duchess of Sussex, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the late queen, Rishi Sunak, as well as former Conservative home secretaries Priti Patel and Sajid Javid. The messages were brought to the attention of the Metropolitan Police the BBC’s Newsnight programme in October 2022.

Former officer Michael Chadwell, aged 62, was found guilty of sending a grossly offensive racist message and was sentenced to 10 weeks’ imprisonment along with 100 hours of unpaid work. The other officers, Robert Lewis, Peter Booth, Anthony Elsom, Alan Hall, and Trevor Lewton, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of the same charge.

The sentences for the remaining officers varied, with Lewis, aged 62, being sentenced to 14 weeks’ imprisonment and 200 hours of unpaid work. Booth, 66, and Elsom, 67, were both given eight weeks’ imprisonment and 140 hours of unpaid work. Hall, 65, received eight weeks in prison along with 40 hours of unpaid work, while Lewton, 65, was sentenced to six weeks in jail with 65 hours of unpaid work.

Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s anti-corruption and abuse command, expressed his disappointment at the content of the messages, stating that such behavior tarnishes the reputation of the police force and undermines public trust. Harman emphasized that it is not the specific platform used for communication but the underlying mindset and conduct that need to be addressed.

While the officers managed to avoid immediate imprisonment, this case has raised concerns about the attitudes and behavior within the police force. The Metropolitan Police hopes to address these issues and restore confidence in policing, recognizing the damage caused the offensive messages sent former officers who served in the diplomatic protection group.