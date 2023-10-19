Former Manitoba Premier’s Instagram Account Hacked

Former Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson’s Instagram account was hacked, resulting in its removal. Stefanson, the new leader of the opposition, took to her Twitter account to inform her followers of the incident and stated that she was working with the company, now known as ‘X’, to regain control of her account.

Before it was taken down, the hacked profile displayed a profile picture of a person wearing a red and white checkered scarf and a Palestinian flag pinned to their vest. The account description included the phrase, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and a map of Israel was posted with the caption “free Palestine” in both Arabic and English. The first comment on the profile, from a user also listed in Stefanson’s profile, read, “We’ve just started,” accompanied a smiling emoji.

The increase in prominent individuals and organizations being hacked is a concerning trend, according to cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak. The incident raises questions about trust and legitimacy in an era where distinguishing between fact and fiction is challenging. Having an account that people rely on for information or trust being hacked creates significant issues for genuine content on the internet.

Kotak emphasizes the importance of prevention when it comes to hacking. He advises individuals to implement security measures such as multi-factor identification, backup recovery mechanisms, and recovery keys. Additionally, signing up for a verification badge that provides access to customer support and other security features can help safeguard accounts.

It is essential to address hacking incidents promptly as reverting to a secure state can be challenging. While reaching out to the platform is recommended, receiving a response may prove difficult. Therefore, taking proactive measures to protect personal accounts is crucial.

