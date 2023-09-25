Former NHL and AHL Player Nicolas Kerdiles Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Nicolas Kerdiles, a former NHL and AHL player, tragically passed away on Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Nashville at the age of 29. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Kerdiles rode his motorcycle through a stop sign and collided with the driver’s side of an SUV.

There were no signs of impairment in either driver, and the SUV’s driver immediately stopped. Kerdiles was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The police do not expect any charges to be filed in relation to the crash.

Kerdiles was drafted the Anaheim Ducks in 2012 and spent two seasons with the team. Although he only appeared in a total of three games during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, he made history as the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks.

After being traded to the Winnipeg Jets in 2018, Kerdiles played for the Manitoba Moose in the AHL. He later transitioned to a career in real estate in Nashville. The Manitoba Moose expressed their condolences to Kerdiles’ family and loved ones.

The Ducks also paid tribute to Kerdiles, remembering him as an Irvine native and expressing their deepest sympathies. USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, posted their sadness at Kerdiles’ passing. Kerdiles was a part of Team USA’s under-18 squad that won two gold medals at the U18 World Championship.

The University of Wisconsin, where Kerdiles played college hockey, also mourned his loss, highlighting his great spirit as a part of their Badger family. Kerdiles was once engaged to Savannah Chrisley, known for the TV show Chrisley Knows Best, but the couple split in 2020.

As news of Kerdiles’ death spread, tributes and messages of love poured in on social media. Savannah Chrisley shared her heartbreak and expressed how much she missed and loved him. She looks forward to riding bikes together again one day in heaven.

