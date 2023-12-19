Kent Laird Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud Conspiracy in Podcast Scam

Kent Laird, the former Head of Content, Video & Studios for LinkedIn Media Productions (LMP), has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Laird was involved in an elaborate scheme where he recommended the hiring of two independent contractors for podcast production work, despite knowing they lacked professional experience in the field.

Laird approved a staggering 129 false invoices submitted these contractors over the span of eighteen months, resulting in a total payment of $689,210 LinkedIn. In return for his involvement, Laird received kickbacks amounting to $184,050 from the fraudulently obtained funds.

The guilty plea was accepted U.S. District Judge Jaqueline S. Corley in federal court. However, the remaining counts of mail fraud that Laird was initially indicted for will be dismissed at the time of sentencing if he complies with the terms of the plea agreement.

Laird now faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of $250,000 for each violation of the conspiracy charges. The final sentence will be determined the court, taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and relevant federal statutes.

The sentencing hearing for Laird has been scheduled for March 27, 2024. The case is being prosecuted Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. Valliere, with the assistance of Kathy Tat, and is the result of an investigation conducted the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This guilty plea highlights the need for companies to have strict oversight and verification processes when hiring independent contractors. It serves as a reminder that individuals in positions of power can manipulate systems to exploit their organizations for personal gain.