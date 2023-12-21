Former LinkedIn Employee Pleads Guilty to Massive Mail Fraud Scheme

In a shocking turn of events, a former LinkedIn employee has confessed to orchestrating a mail fraud scheme that drained approximately $700,000 from the networking platform. Kent Laird, once a prominent figure at LinkedIn Media Productions, found himself in the hot seat as he appeared in a San Francisco federal court. U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp made an official announcement, revealing that Laird has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Laird’s fraudulent activities began in the summer of 2018 when he used his position of power to convince LinkedIn to hire two inexperienced contractors for podcast production. Over the course of 18 months, Laird approved 129 fake invoices, knowingly inflating the contractors’ payments and secretly skimming off a portion for himself. The contractors, who never actually performed the production work they were billed for, profited $689,210 from the scheme, with Laird receiving $184,050 as kickbacks.

The consequences of Laird’s actions caught up with him in February when he was indicted on multiple charges, including eighteen counts of mail fraud. However, he has reached a plea deal with the prosecution, admitting guilt solely on the conspiracy charges. This agreement offers Laird a chance to avoid the remaining counts, but it does not shield him from severe repercussions. When he faces sentencing on March 27, 2024, Laird could potentially face up to 20 years in prison and a quarter-million-dollar fine for each violation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara J. Valliere, along with the support of Kathy Tat, leads the prosecution in this high-profile case. The guilty plea signifies a significant step toward justice being served, ensuring that those who engage in fraudulent activities face the appropriate consequences.