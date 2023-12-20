Former LinkedIn Employee Pleads Guilty to Fraudulent Podcast Invoices

Summary: A former LinkedIn employee has pleaded guilty to committing mail fraud swindling the company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Kent Laird, the former head of content at LinkedIn Media Production’s video & studios department, recommended hiring two contractors with no audio production experience to produce a podcast. Over the course of 18 months, Laird approved 129 fake invoices, resulting in LinkedIn paying a total of $689,210. Laird received kickbacks amounting to $184,050. He has pleaded guilty to two counts of mail fraud with the remaining charges expected to be dismissed if he complies with the plea deal. Laird faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000, in addition to restitution.

A former employee of LinkedIn has admitted to defrauding the company through a scheme involving fake invoices for podcast work. Kent Laird, who previously held a position as the head of content in LinkedIn’s Media Production department, confessed to two counts of conspiring to commit mail fraud. Laird recommended hiring two independent contractors with no experience in audio production to help with a podcast, despite being aware of their lack of qualifications.

Over the course of 18 months, Laird authorized 129 fraudulent invoices, resulting in LinkedIn paying a substantial sum of $689,210. Surprisingly, the contractors involved contributed minimal work in terms of writing and producing content. In exchange for his involvement, Laird received kickbacks totaling $184,050. The exact charges faced the contractors remain unclear.

Laird’s guilty plea in a San Francisco federal court could result in a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, along with fines amounting to $250,000. Additionally, Laird may be required to provide restitution for the funds acquired through the fraudulent scheme.

LinkedIn has not yet provided a comment regarding the case.