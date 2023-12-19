New Leadership Sought The Diatribe After Parting Ways with Former Executive Director

The Diatribe, a nonprofit organization in Grand Rapids that focuses on connecting art and activism, is currently in search of a new leader following the separation agreement with its former executive director. The decision came after months of investigation into internal complaints regarding the treatment of personnel, although the nature of these complaints was not disclosed. The organization clarified that the separation was not due to financial mismanagement or recent personal social media posts.

According to a statement released Sean Duffie, the President of the Board of Directors, Marcel Price, the organization’s co-founder and chief inspiration architect, reached an agreement with the board and acknowledged that his passion lies in creating content and inspiring others rather than managing day-to-day operations. Personal reasons also played a role in Price’s decision to step away and explore how to apply his vision and skills in a different setting. The board determined that this separation is in the best interest of both parties involved.

Price, who spent a decade with The Diatribe, shared on Instagram that he made the voluntary decision to leave.

In light of these changes, The Diatribe is now actively seeking a full-time executive director or co-directors. The organization emphasizes that the involvement of its staff, contractors, and community stakeholders will be crucial in finding suitable candidates for the leadership role.

This new transition signifies an opportunity for The Diatribe to explore fresh perspectives and approaches under new leadership while remaining committed to its mission of connecting art and activism.