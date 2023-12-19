Former California Police Chief Sentenced to Over 11 Years for Involvement in Capitol Siege

In a landmark ruling today, a former California police chief has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for his role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alan Hostetter, who traveled from California to Washington, D.C., was found guilty of multiple felony charges, including conspiracy, in July. Federal prosecutors revealed that Hostetter drove instead of flying so that he could load his car with weapons before the attack.

During the trial, Hostetter spewed conspiracy theories, including the claim that the 2020 election was “stolen.” He alleged that the Capitol siege was a “false flag” operation orchestrated the federal government and involved “crisis actors.” Hostetter also referenced comments made presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, suggesting that his beliefs were not “fringe” theories.

Judge Royce Lamberth, who presided over the case, handed down one of the longest sentences in relation to the January 6 attack. He emphasized that the First Amendment does not protect individuals from obstructing or carrying weapons into restricted areas. Lamberth cited Hostetter’s actions and inflammatory statements leading up to the attack, including urging others to “put fear into members of Congress.”

Hostetter’s sentencing hearing was attended Ashli Babbitt’s mother, who was offended Hostetter’s denial of her daughter’s death during the riot. Babbitt was fatally shot police as she tried to climb through a window near members of Congress.

Hostetter is set to report to federal prison in early January, coinciding with the three-year anniversary of the Capitol siege. He has stated his intention to appeal his conviction.

This ruling sends a strong message that individuals who engage in violent acts or promote conspiracy theories aimed at undermining democracy will be held accountable for their actions. The justice system will continue to address the consequences of January 6 as it strives to deter future attempts to undermine the democratic process.