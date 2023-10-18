Christina Pascucci Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate

Christina Pascucci, a former TV news reporter for KTLA 5 and Fox 11, has announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Pascucci, a 38-year-old Democrat, is running for the seat previously held Dianne Feinstein, who passed away last month.

In her statement, Pascucci highlighted the need for leadership that prioritizes people over politics. She expressed her desire to bring America back to its ideals and promote unity rather than polarization. Pascucci emphasized that Washington is in desperate need of truth and believes she is the candidate to deliver it.

Although a political newcomer, Pascucci has an impressive background as a lifelong Californian, a community activist, and a renowned journalist. She has reported from over 100 countries, including conflict areas and war zones around the globe. Pascucci has particularly advocated for migrants, drawing upon her mother’s own immigration experience to motivate her efforts. Additionally, she has been involved in raising awareness about mental health, supporting foster youth, and helping homeless families.

In a conversation with Politico, Pascucci described herself as an independent Democrat and a moderate consensus builder. She intends to appeal to Latino and undecided voters. Pascucci’s decision to run stems from her disappointment with how the race was shaping up and the desire for a change in the status quo.

The race for the California U.S. Senate seat also includes notable candidates such as Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Barbara Lee, and former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey. Laphonza Butler currently holds the seat until 2024 and has not indicated whether she plans to seek another term.

