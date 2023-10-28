A Personal Journey with ADHD: Embracing Neurodiversity

Former Justice Minister Kiri Allan recently took to social media to open up about her recent ADHD diagnosis, shedding light on her struggles with the common neurodevelopmental disorder. This revealing post not only provides a personal perspective on Allan’s journey but also raises awareness about ADHD, a condition that affects approximately one in twenty individuals in Aotearoa.

During a conversation with her psychologist, Allan questioned the validity of her ADHD diagnosis, wondering if it was merely a passing trend. Her psychologist, a specialist in neurodivergence, assured her that ADHD is a very real and underdiagnosed condition, confirming that Allan met the diagnostic criteria.

Allan confessed that while she had previously accepted her cancer diagnosis, she resisted acknowledging her ADHD and the fact that she was neurodivergent. She recognized that it had been both a “super power” in her work and a detriment in other areas of her life. She described her inattentiveness when disinterested in a task and her tendency to appear aloof when spoken to. Additionally, she shared incidents of impulsivity and physical clumsiness, which she found embarrassing.

Despite her initial hesitation, Allan decided to share her experience on social media, timed to coincide with the conclusion of ADHD awareness month. She hopes that being vulnerable and transparent about her journey, she can help others facing similar challenges. For Allan, the importance of embracing her neurodiversity outweighs any discomfort or fear of judgment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is ADHD?

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized symptoms such as inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity.

How common is ADHD?

Approximately one in twenty individuals in Aotearoa live with ADHD, making it quite common.

Is ADHD a legitimate condition?

Yes, ADHD is a widely recognized and researched condition. It has strict diagnostic criteria that individuals must meet for an official diagnosis.

Where can I find more information and support for ADHD?

