Former Hartford Building Inspector Arrested in Connection with Massive Drug Bust

Summary: A former Hartford building inspector has been charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar drug bust at a New York pizzeria. Alexander Samboy, along with two other individuals, is accused of trafficking drugs worth approximately $4 million out of a pizza shop in the Bronx. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the New York Police Department (NYPD). This drug seizure is considered one of the largest in the area in recent years.

According to authorities, surveillance conducted the DEA and NYPD revealed Samboy leaving the Bronx Pizza shop carrying a backpack on October 19. The backpack was later found to contain 5 kg of cocaine during a traffic stop. Samboy, who was confirmed to be a city building inspector in Hartford, resigned from his position following his initial arrest in October.

The news of a public servant’s involvement in illegal activities raises concerns about the potential presence of other illicit activities within official organizations. Matthew Bell of Hartford expressed his worries about taxpayer money being associated with such criminal behavior and raised questions about what other activities might be happening behind the scenes.

Investigators from both the NYPD and the DEA are continuing to investigate whether others were involved in the drug operation.

This incident serves as a reminder that drug trafficking can occur in unexpected places and involves individuals from various backgrounds. It underscores the importance of law enforcement agencies collaborating to combat the illegal drug trade and ensuring the integrity of public institutions.