A recent study has shed light on the concerning addictive nature of social media platforms and its adverse effects on mental health. While it may not have been the initial intention of these platforms, their evolution has raised serious concerns about their impact on individuals, especially children. Former Google consultant and DataGrade CEO, Joe Toscano, expressed his belief that social media platforms are now considered to be evil due to their knowledge of the harm caused and their failure to take action.

One of the key findings of the study is the increasing number of teenagers, particularly girls, experiencing feelings of sadness and hopelessness. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this trend has significantly grown from 2011 to 2021. This highlights the urgent need to address the detrimental impact social media is having on the mental well-being of young individuals.

Toscano also provided insights into how social media platforms have contributed to this issue. Initially, social media feeds were simple and chronological, displaying posts from friends and family. However, the introduction of additional features such as “discover” required strategies to increase user engagement. This led to the implementation of algorithms, which have played a significant role in intensifying addiction to these platforms.

During a discussion with Trey Gowdy, Toscano proposed potential guidelines to mitigate the addictive nature of social media. He suggested the removal of algorithms from children’s timelines and the imposition of restrictions on smartphone usage for certain age groups. By eliminating algorithms, social media platforms can bring back a simpler and less addictive experience for users, especially children.

This study adds to the growing body of evidence highlighting the negative impact of social media on mental health. It serves as a reminder that the well-being of individuals, particularly the youth, should be a top priority when considering the regulation and design of these platforms.

