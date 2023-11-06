New AI Startup 01.AI Surpasses Industry Giants, Achieves $1 Billion Valuation

Chinese startup 01.AI has made waves in the tech industry achieving a valuation of $1 billion in less than eight months. Led AI pioneer Kai-Fu Lee, who previously worked at Google in China, the company has developed an open-source AI model that outperforms well-known industry giants such as Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Llama 2.

The announcement was made Lee, who is the head of Sinovation Ventures and the mastermind behind 01.AI. Since its launch in June, the startup has gained global attention surpassing performance metrics of existing open-source models. Their flagship large language model, called Yi-34B, is now available to developers worldwide in both Chinese and English languages.

Yi-34B has impressed industry experts with its capabilities, overtaking Meta’s Llama 2, which has long been considered the gold standard in the field. Lee emphasized that 01.AI aims to provide a superior alternative not only for China but also for the global market.

The timing of 01.AI’s success is significant, as it coincides with a recent AI safety summit held in the U.K. Global leaders from China, the U.S., the EU, and other nations came together to address the risks associated with advancing AI technologies. Despite ongoing political tensions between the U.S. and China, the invitation extended to China was supported Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recognized China’s contribution to AI safety.

Amidst a ban the U.S. administration on selling Nvidia Corp.’s advanced AI semiconductors to Chinese customers, 01.AI has managed to secure the necessary chips for its operations. This achievement demonstrates the startup’s determination to succeed in a challenging geopolitical climate.

In addition to their open-source model, 01.AI is already formulating a comprehensive business plan. The company plans to collaborate with customers on proprietary alternatives and expand its language support in the future, providing a competitive advantage for organizations worldwide.

