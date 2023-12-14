Junior College Transfer Demond Demas Shows Interest in Nebraska Football Program

Summary

Demond Demas, a former five-star recruit and Junior College transfer, has displayed his interest in the Nebraska football program updating his Instagram bio to tag the Cornhusker football program’s account. Despite the updated bio, Demas has not officially committed to Nebraska. As his Instagram page hints at a possible connection with the Cornhuskers, there is speculation that a deal may be in the works between Demas and the Nebraska coaching staff.

Demas’ Journey to Division I

Demond Demas has faced a challenging and winding path to return to the Division I level. Initially starting his college career at Texas A&M, where he redshirted in 2020 and made an impressive debut in 2021 with 15 catches for 235 yards, Demas encountered setbacks. Following his redshirt freshman season, he was dismissed from the program due to an arrest. Demas then moved on to Garden City Community College, where he sat out the 2022 season and recently showcased his abilities with 29 receptions for 329 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Former Five-Star Prospect

Although Demas is not currently ranked as a Junior College prospect, he was highly touted as a five-star recruit in the 2020 class, hailing from Tomball High School in Houston, TX. He was regarded as the 23rd top prospect in the nation and the second-best wide receiver in his recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Tracking Transfer Portal Activity

To stay updated on the latest player movements and transfer portal activity, the On3 Network offers various resources. The On3 Transfer Portal provides real-time updates on player activity, including profile information, transfer portal rankings, original On3 Industry recruiting rankings, and NIL valuations. Additionally, the On3 Transfer Portal Instagram and Twitter accounts offer excellent resources for tracking the latest player moves. By utilizing the On3 network’s extensive reporting process and connections throughout college athletics, fans can stay informed about the ever-changing landscape of college football transfers.