Thanh Le to Connect with Fans on Reddit Ahead of ONE Fight Night 15

Sports stars engaging with their fans brings a heartwarming touch to the field, and Thanh Le is taking it a step further hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. The former ONE featherweight MMA world champion will be participating in the AMA on October 4th at 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before his interim world title fight against Ilya Freymanov at ONE Fight Night 15.

Le made the announcement on his Instagram page, inviting fans to join him and ask anything. He is not the first athlete from ONE Championship to connect with fans in this way, as numerous other stars, including Stamp Fairtex and Sage Northcutt, have also engaged in AMAs with their supporters.

Le hopes to reclaim his place in ONE Championship’s hall of world champions defeating Freymanov in their upcoming bout. This fight marks Le’s return to the ring since losing the ONE featherweight MMA world title to Tang Kai at ONE 160. Originally scheduled for a rematch with Tang, the Chinese fighter withdrew due to injury, prompting ONE Championship to introduce an interim belt for Le and Freymanov to vie for.

Freymanov has proven to be a formidable opponent with two first-round victories in ONE Championship. On the other hand, Le boasts an impressive 5-1 record in the promotion, with knockout wins over notable fighters such as Yusup Saadulaev and Martin Nguyen.

Fans in North America will have the opportunity to watch ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free through Prime Video. This exciting event promises to showcase the skill and determination of Thanh Le as he seeks to secure another victory in his MMA career.

