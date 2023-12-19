Ruby Franke Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Child Abuse Charges

Former YouTube family vlogger Ruby Franke has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse. The Utah mother, known for her channel “8 Passengers,” was charged in September with felony child abuse after one of her children was found with open wounds and another was in a malnourished condition at the home of her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt. Franke appeared in court on Monday and accepted a plea deal, with her sentencing scheduled for February 20.

Franke’s attorney, LaMar Winward, has not responded to requests for comment. However, Franke’s law firm released a statement stating that she is working with the prosecutor’s office and plans to resolve the matter quickly through a plea agreement. Franke has been held without bail since her arrest and is reportedly seeking personal growth and rehabilitation through reconciling with her family.

The case of Ruby Franke has gained significant attention online and has sparked discussions about the lack of legal protections for child influencers. Franke frequently collaborated with Hildebrandt on parenting and relationship advice videos, which received criticism for their extreme teachings. Former clients have accused Hildebrandt’s life coaching service, ConneXions, of pathologizing behaviors and promoting isolation from non-believers.

Franke’s husband, Kevin Franke, filed for divorce in November, and his attorney stated that the separation was at Ruby’s directive. Lawyers for Ruby Franke said that she is devastated the news of the divorce but understands her husband’s reasoning and is offering her full cooperation to help reunite their children.

Before her arrest, Franke had faced criticism for her parenting vlogs, with viewers accusing her and her husband of being abusive. Local child protective services were called in after a petition called for an investigation into the family. Franke’s law firm believes that she was led astray Hildebrandt’s alleged influence and emphasizes her commitment to securing the best future for her family.