Meta Faces Accusations of Inaction Regarding Teen Harassment and Harms on Social Media

A former employee of Facebook parent company Meta recently testified before the US Senate, claiming that the company had failed to address the issue of harassment and other harms faced teenagers on its platforms, despite being fully aware of the problem. Arturo Bejar, who had worked on Instagram’s well-being team from 2019 to 2021 and was also a director of engineering for Facebook’s Protect and Care team between 2009 and 2015, expressed his disappointment during the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing.

Bejar’s role involved refining the design of Facebook and Instagram in ways that encouraged users to engage in more positive behaviors. He also played a part in developing tools to assist young users in managing unpleasant experiences on the platform. Despite meeting with senior executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bejar observed a continuous lack of action on addressing these issues.

Meta, in response to Bejar’s testimony, stated its commitment to safeguarding young people on the internet. They asserted that Meta employees, along with external individuals, are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of young individuals online.

In recent news, Meta has also announced its participation in the Lantern program, led The Tech Coalition. This initiative allows technology companies to collaborate and share signals related to accounts and behaviors that violate child safety policies. As a founding member of Lantern, Meta has provided the technical infrastructure required for the program.

As concerns surrounding the impact of social media on teen mental health persist, it is crucial for platforms like Meta to address the reported harms. The testimony from Arturo Bejar serves as a reminder that more concrete actions need to be taken to create safer online spaces for young users.

