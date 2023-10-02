Remembering Jim Caple: A Prolific Baseball Writer and Beloved Sports Columnist

Iconic baseball writer Jim Caple passed away at the age of 61, as announced his wife on social media. Caple’s career spanned 17 years at ESPN, where he covered 20 World Series, the Olympics, and several other major sports events. Known for his wit and humor, Caple was a beloved columnist, particularly on ESPN.com’s Page 2.

During his tenure at ESPN, Caple authored two books, “The Devil Wears Pinstripes” and “Best Boston Sports Arguments.” He also penned a novel called “The Navigator,” inspired his father’s experiences as a B-24 navigator in World War II. Caple’s writing often captured the joy and excitement of sports while never taking them too seriously.

Caple had been battling ALS and dementia, according to his family’s social media posts. Colleagues and friends remembered him as a brilliant and thoughtful individual, while also recounting his offbeat and adventurous side. For instance, he famously got a pedicure with figure skater Johnny Weir and even participated in the International Wife Carrying championships with his wife, Vicki.

A graduate of the University of Washington, Caple was inducted into the R.A. Long High School Hall of Fame in Longview, Washington, in 2020. His writing career was truly remarkable, having left an indelible mark on the world of sports journalism.

Service arrangements for Caple are pending.

(Source: Social media posts and ESPN archives)