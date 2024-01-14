Katie Nolan Triumphs in “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Semifinals

Former sports host Katie Nolan has emerged victorious in the semifinals of “Celebrity Jeopardy!”, securing a spot in the highly anticipated finals. Going head-to-head against actors Dulé Hill and Steven Weber, Nolan showcased her impressive trivia skills in a tense showdown that aired on Tuesday evening.

With the opportunity to win $1 million for the Association of Women in Sports Media (AWSM), a charity organization dedicated to supporting women in the sports media industry, Nolan dominated the ‘Triple Jeopardy!’ round. She entered the final round, known as ‘Final Jeopardy!’, with a commanding $9,000 lead over her opponents.

In a surprising turn of events, both Hill and Weber took risky bets, resulting in the loss of all their money. Nolan’s strategy paid off, securing her the win in the semifinal round.

Nolan’s journey to the finals continues as she prepares to face off against actress Lisa Ann Walter and the winner of the upcoming semifinal match, which features actress Rachel Dratch, journalist Mo Rocca, or comedienne Heather McMahan.

Following her triumph, Nolan took to social media to share her excitement, posting a picture of herself celebrating with her fiancé Dan Soder. AWSM also extended their congratulations through a social media post, featuring a snapshot of Nolan during the intense ‘Final Jeopardy!’ round.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” enthusiasts can catch all episodes on their local ABC stations. The final semifinal contest is scheduled to air on Tuesday, January 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The date and time for the highly anticipated finals are yet to be announced.

Nolan’s impressive performance in the semifinals sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown in the finals, as she aims to secure a substantial donation for AWSM and showcase the strength and expertise of women in sports media.