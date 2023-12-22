Dollar Tree Faces Legal Action over Failure to Notify Employees of Data Breach

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree, alleging that the company failed to inform around two million individuals about a data breach that took place in August. The lawsuit, filed a former employee, Kenneth Stanley, accuses Dollar Tree executives of deliberately withholding information regarding the breach. Confidential data, such as names, dates of birth, and social security numbers, were reportedly accessed hackers.

Stanley claims that he only received a notification about the breach through a letter in the mail on November 27, despite the breach being discovered months earlier. The letter provided no details about how the breach occurred, the measures taken to address it, or the extent to which personal information was compromised. The lawsuit asserts that Dollar Tree relies on a data technology company called Zeroed-In to manage the collected information. Zeroed-In allegedly alerted Dollar Tree about suspicious activity on August 8, leading to the discovery of the exposed personal data of nearly two million former and current employees.

Dollar Tree has responded to the lawsuit, stating that Zeroed-In, a third-party vendor used the company, had provided notice of the security incident to both current and former employees. However, the lawsuit claims that Dollar Tree can retain employee information, even after they leave the company, for an extended period.

The impact of the breach on Dollar Tree employees in the Hampton Roads region remains unclear. Employees are required to provide their personal information as part of their employment with the company. Stanley has highlighted a significant increase in spam calls and texts following the breach, asserting that Dollar Tree executives showed disregard for the rights of those affected.

While the lawsuit does not specify the amount being sought in damages, it could potentially exceed millions of dollars. The legal action includes three charges: negligence, breach of implied contract, and unjust enrichment. As the case unfolds, the consequences for Dollar Tree and its handling of employee data will be closely monitored.