Former NHL Player Nicolas Kerdiles Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Former NHL player Nicolas Kerdiles tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Nashville. The 29-year-old former Anaheim Ducks forward collided with an SUV after running a stop sign early on Saturday. Both drivers were reported to be sober, and no charges are expected to be filed in relation to the incident.

Nicolas Kerdiles was drafted the Ducks in 2012 and played with the team for two seasons. Though he only appeared in a total of three games during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, Kerdiles made history as the first player from Orange County to join the Ducks. In 2018, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets and played in the minor leagues for the Manitoba Moose. More recently, Kerdiles had been working in real estate in Nashville.

The news of Kerdiles’ passing has deeply saddened both the Anaheim Ducks and USA Hockey. The Ducks shared their condolences on social media, expressing their heartbreak over the loss of a beloved former player. USA Hockey also paid tribute to Kerdiles, highlighting his contributions to Team USA’s under-18 squad, which won two gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s U18 World Championship.

His former alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, where Kerdiles played college hockey, also joined in mourning his untimely death. The university’s hockey program recognized his “great spirit as part of our Badger family” in a social media post.

In addition to his accomplishments on the ice, Kerdiles was known for his past engagement to Savannah Chrisley, the reality TV star from “Chrisley Knows Best.” The couple went their separate ways in 2020, but Chrisley expressed her grief on social media, sharing how much she misses and loves him.

The passing of Nicolas Kerdiles is a tragic loss for the hockey community. His impact on the sport, both nationally and locally, will be remembered, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

