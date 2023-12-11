Negligent Surgeon Dr. Roxy Faces Legal Consequences for Injuring Patients

Summary:

Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, also known as “Dr. Roxy,” gained popularity on TikTok for broadcasting her plastic surgery procedures. However, her career took a turn when it was revealed that she had injured patients both during and outside of her TikTok videos. The State Medical Board of Ohio suspended and later permanently revoked her medical license. This article explores two cases where Dr. Roxy’s negligence caused harm to her patients.

Breast Reconstruction Nightmare:

Mary Jenkins, a cancer survivor, underwent breast reconstruction surgery performed Dr. Roxy in 2012. After the surgery, she experienced severe swelling, which prompted the use of leech therapy. However, no one at the hospital knew how to perform the treatment, so Jenkins’ friend had to learn it through an online search and apply the leeches herself. The treatment was unsuccessful, resulting in a second surgery to drain the blood from Jenkins’ breast. Following this, Jenkins stayed in the hospital for a week before being advised to stay at a nursing home to prevent infection. Unfortunately, her condition worsened, and her breast became necrotic, leading to its removal. Jenkins filed a lawsuit against Dr. Roxy, alleging negligence in her care, and was awarded more than $358,000 in damages.

A Missed Opportunity for Justice:

Beth Benadum, another patient, had a similar experience with Dr. Roxy’s botched breast reconstruction. However, she discovered her options for legal recourse were limited Ohio’s one-year statute of limitations for medical malpractice claims. Despite witnessing Jenkins’ successful case, Benadum was unable to file a lawsuit against Dr. Roxy due to the time constraint.

The Fallout:

While these patients received compensation for their suffering, their main concern was holding Dr. Roxy accountable to prevent further harm to others. The suspension and revocation of her medical license the State Medical Board of Ohio marks a step towards justice. However, it is crucial for medical boards to take timely action to protect patients from negligent practitioners and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

In conclusion, Dr. Roxy’s rise to fame on TikTok was followed a fall from grace due to her negligence. The stories of Mary Jenkins and Beth Benadum serve as a reminder of the importance of patient safety and the need for accountability among medical professionals.