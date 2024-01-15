Stars Gather at Ford Field to Support Detroit Lions in Playoff Game

An impressive lineup of former players and celebrities came out to show their support for the Detroit Lions during their first home playoff game in 30 years. The sold-out crowd at Ford Field was treated to the sight of franchise icons and famous Lions fans who turned up to witness this historic event.

Calvin Johnson, the Hall-of-Fame receiver, made a bold statement wearing a Honolulu Blue Lions starter jacket. Despite his past connection with quarterback Matthew Stafford (now playing for the Los Angeles Rams), Johnson made it clear that his allegiances lie solely with the Lions. Having played in the postseason twice during his career in Detroit, Johnson’s presence added to the excitement of the night.

Another legendary Lion, Barry Sanders, was also in attendance, marking his return to the building where he achieved great success. Sanders, the Hall-of-Fame running back, showcased his unwavering support for the team that he once carried to victory in the playoffs 32 years ago. Throughout the season, Sanders has been an avid supporter of head coach Dan Campbell and his team.

The Detroit music scene was well-represented as Eminem and Big Sean took their place on the pregame sidelines. Eminem, a vocal Lions fan, even narrated a pregame hype video for the team. Big Sean, known for his love of Detroit sports, has been working as the creative director of innovation for the Detroit Pistons.

Chad Smith, the famous drummer from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, added to the excitement with a video message on the team’s social media pages. Sporting a Lions jersey and hat, Smith delivered a brief but inspirational message of “Go Lions” before the game. As a Detroit native, Smith’s presence further highlighted the strong connection between the team and the city.

Twitch streamer Tyler Blevins, also known as “Ninja,” joined the star-studded lineup on the sidelines. With his distinctive Honolulu Blue haircut mirroring that of star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Blevins embraced the Lions spirit. The two took a photo together during warmups, creating a memorable moment between a gaming icon and a rising football star.

Sam Richardson, co-writer and star of the popular show “Detroiters,” proudly donned a St. Brown jersey and Lions hat. As a Detroit native, Richardson has shown his support for the Lions throughout the season attending multiple games.

With such an impressive array of former players and celebrities in attendance, the atmosphere at Ford Field was electric. Their presence undoubtedly added to the excitement surrounding the Lions’ long-awaited playoff game.