Penn Museum Curator and Anthropology Professor Departs University

Penn Museum has confirmed that former curator and anthropology professor Janet Monge is no longer employed at the institution. Monge had faced accusations of using human remains from the museum, including the remains from the MOVE bombing. Monge filed a lawsuit against Penn and others following these allegations. The museum is now in the process of hiring a new faculty-curator in bioanthropology who can focus on advocacy for Black and Indigenous people and handle requests for the repatriation of human remains. However, it is unclear who is currently overseeing the remains that Monge was responsible for. The museum had recently updated its human remains policy, stating that “exposed human remains” would no longer be displayed. The Morton Collection, which is housed at the museum and contains over 1,300 human crania, has come under scrutiny in the past. In 2022, objections were filed against the museum’s petition to bury the remains of Black Philadelphians in the collection, but a court later granted the museum’s request. The current status of the Morton Collection and the remains in question remains uncertain.