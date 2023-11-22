New Article:

Former College Coach Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Trick Women into Sending Explicit Photos

A former college track and field coach has pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple charges related to a scheme to deceive women across the country into sending him nude or semi-nude photos. The defendant, Steve Waithe, orchestrated the scheme using a network of fake social media and email accounts.

Waithe, 30, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud, one count of cyberstalking, one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, and one count of computer fraud. His actions included cyberstalking a female student-athlete and gaining unauthorized access to a victim’s Snapchat account.

The former coach, who had worked at several academic institutions including Northeastern University and Penn State University, exploited his position of trust to manipulate and extort his victims. Under the pretense of filming students during practice and meets, Waithe requested their cell phones and covertly saved explicit photos of the victims.

Beginning in February 2020, Waithe utilized various fake social media accounts and personas to trick women into sending him explicit photos. He contacted prospective victims, claiming that he had discovered compromising photos of them online and offered to help remove them. Additionally, Waithe posed as two different females, “Katie Janovich” and “Kathryn Svoboda,” to obtain nude or semi-nude photos of women conducting a fake research study on athletes’ bodies.

Investigators identified over a dozen fake social media accounts and uncovered hundreds of photos sent to numerous victims who believed they were participating in a legitimate research study.

The infamous case also involved Waithe cyberstalking one victim, sending explicit photos of her to her boyfriend and hacking into her Snapchat account. He harassed and intimidated the victim and her boyfriend over a period of five months.

Waithe’s internet browsing history revealed his interest in hacking and maintaining anonymity online. He searched for topics such as “Can anyone trace my fake Instagram account back to me?” and “How to Hack Someones Snapchat the Easy Way.”

The guilty plea sheds light on the seriousness of cyberstalking and the lasting harm it can inflict. The victims in this case demonstrated great courage coming forward and reporting the crimes, proving that perpetrators can be held accountable for their actions.

