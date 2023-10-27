China’s Former Premier Li Keqiang Passes Away at 68

China’s former premier, Li Keqiang, sadly passed away in Shanghai after suffering a heart attack, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

Li had recently completed a two-year term as premier in March, during which he was known for his economic-reform-minded approach and close ties with former president Hu Jintao. However, his stance sometimes conflicted with the views of Hu’s successor, President Xi Jinping.

When Li stepped down as premier, President Xi continued for an unprecedented third term as president and appointed Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party secretary, as the new premier.

As premier, Li held important positions, including the head of China’s top executive body, the State Council. President Xi has been working diligently to consolidate his power and increase the influence of the ruling Chinese Communist Party in the government.

One of Li’s notable statements was made in 2020 when he highlighted that over 600 million people in China had a monthly income of only 1,000 yuan ($137), which was insufficient to rent a room in a medium-sized city.

Li’s economic observations also birthed the unofficial “Li Keqiang Index,” which utilizes electricity consumption, rail cargo, and bank lending as indicators of China’s economy. This alternative approach arose due to widespread doubts about the accuracy of China’s official economic figures.

During his tenure, Li pushed for increased trade cooperation between China and other countries, as well as the elimination of restrictions on the movement of people and goods within China. He also advocated for a culture of “mass entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Li’s career was marked significant achievements, such as launching the “Made in China 2025” strategy in 2015, which aimed to bolster domestic technological capabilities. This strategy garnered attention from the United States and Europe.

Li Keqiang’s untimely demise is mourned the Chinese public, who have expressed their shock and offered their condolences on social media platforms.

