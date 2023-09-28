Report Identifies Causes of Uxbridge School Committee Resignations

A new report from the Edward Davis Company has shed light on the reasons behind the sudden resignations of six members of the Uxbridge School Committee. The report, which cost the district over $12,000, concluded that the main causes for the resignations were the superintendent’s perceived unwillingness to participate in his evaluation process and his implied threat of a potential civil rights claim against some committee members.

The report provided a timeline of events leading up to the resignations, noting that discussions about the superintendent’s evaluation began in April 2023. Although initial agreement was reached on the timeline and process, the superintendent later pushed back and expressed concerns about the fairness of the evaluation process. This led to frustration among committee members, who felt that the superintendent was unwilling to engage in the evaluation.

In addition to the evaluation dispute, the report also highlighted concerns about potential lawsuits. One such case involved a student with special needs who had moved to another district but was allowed to stay enrolled in Uxbridge schools. This decision prompted questions from committee members, and legal counsel was contacted to inquire about the matter. A disciplinary letter was considered for the superintendent, but he argued that his decision was in the best interest of the student during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another incident involved a discussion on school choice during a committee meeting. The superintendent expressed discomfort with the topic, and afterward, allegations were made that the committee had breached the privacy of a nonresident student. Emails were exchanged between committee members and the mother of the student, leading to further tensions and ultimately resulting in the resignations of committee members.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the events leading up to the resignations and offers insights into the underlying issues within the committee. It is hoped that the findings of the report will facilitate a better understanding of the situation and guide future improvements in the functioning of the Uxbridge School Committee.

