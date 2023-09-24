Former Blue Jays Player Chris Colabello Continues His Battle for Innocence

Former Blue Jays player Chris Colabello has been living with the devastating aftermath of being wrongfully accused of violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In 2016, he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone.

Colabello’s suspension abruptly ended his baseball career in North America, despite his efforts to prove his innocence. In a recent social media post, he shared a documentary called “Doping Top Secret: GUILTY,” which explores how easy it is to test positive for banned substances through skin contact. Colabello hopes that this documentary will shed light on the flawed testing process that led to his suspension.

The effects of his suspension have taken a toll on Colabello’s mental health and personal relationships. He has experienced depression and anxiety, seeking professional help to cope with the fallout. Despite the hardships he has faced, Colabello remains determined to clear his name and prevent other innocent athletes from experiencing the same unjust treatment.

Although Colabello’s innocence cannot be proven definitively, it is crucial to examine the evidence and consider the possibility that he was wrongfully accused. His teammates on the Blue Jays have always expressed their support for him, highlighting his character both as a player and as a person.

Today, Colabello is involved in coaching youth baseball players through the Pelotero coaching program and app, a testament to his enduring love for the game. He wants to ensure that no innocent athlete has their reputation tarnished or their passion for the sport taken away unjustly.

While Colabello’s battle for justice continues, his determination to find the truth serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of fairness and integrity in sports.

