Former Blue Jays Player Chris Colabello Maintains Innocence in Performance-Enhancing Drug Scandal

In April 2016, former Blue Jays slugger Chris Colabello was suspended for 80 days after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. However, to this day, Colabello continues to assert his innocence. In a recent social media post, he explained that his test results showed trace amounts of the anabolic steroid dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT). He claimed that people can test positive for the drug even without ingesting it, simply through exposure to their skin.

Colabello spoke at length about the impact the suspension had on his life. He experienced depression, anxiety, and sought professional help to cope with the effects. His suspension also led to a two-year period in which he couldn’t fully enjoy the game he loved. Furthermore, it strained his relationships and placed a burden on his wife and parents.

Colabello’s story, once a rags-to-riches tale of rising from the lowest levels of baseball to joining the Blue Jays and winning an AL East championship, abruptly came to a halt. He never returned to Major League Baseball and instead played for minor league and independent teams before retiring in 2019. Despite his suspension, Colabello has remained steadfast in his claim that he never compromised the integrity of the game.

The former player emphasized that he is not alone in his experience. He has witnessed other athletes in baseball and other sports endure similar situations, sharing their pain and isolation. These individuals have struggled to be heard and believed, feeling trapped on a deserted island.

Chris Colabello’s story serves as a reminder of the challenges faced athletes accused of using performance-enhancing drugs. While his career may have been cut short, his determination to clear his name and shed light on the complexities of drug testing in professional sports remains unwavering.

