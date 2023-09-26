– Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Welcome Their Son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin

Former “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs, took to Instagram to share the joyful news of the arrival of their baby boy, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin. The couple posted a series of photos alongside a heartfelt caption expressing their love and gratitude for their newborn son.

The name Benson holds a special significance for Kufrin, as it is the name of the town where her father was born and raised. Additionally, the middle name Lee honors Jacobs’ father, who has selflessly served his country and others. The choice of the last names reflects the couple’s desire for both of their families to be equally represented in their son’s identity.

One of the photos shared Kufrin and Jacobs shows the new mother cradling Benson in her arms, with Jacobs beaming her side. Another photo captures Benson’s tiny hand against a sign that displays his birth information, including the time of birth (7:45 am) and his weight (8 lbs).

Kufrin and Jacobs had announced their pregnancy in April through an Instagram video montage, eagerly expressing their anticipation of meeting their little one. The couple first met on season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and in May 2022, Kufrin made headlines proposing to Jacobs, who happily accepted.

The birth of Benson marks a new chapter in the lives of Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, who are overjoyed to embrace the role of parents. The couple’s Instagram announcement is filled with love and awe, affirming their deep appreciation for their precious gift.

