Summary: Reality TV star Hannah Ann Sluss, known for her appearance on “The Bachelor,” has recently announced her engagement to NFL running back Jake Funk. While the original article focused on Funk’s signing with the Baltimore Ravens, this new article shifts the spotlight to Sluss’s foray into the sports world.

In a surprising turn of events, Hannah Ann Sluss, a familiar face to reality TV fans, has found love in the sports world. The former contestant on “The Bachelor” recently announced her engagement to NFL running back Jake Funk. Their love story started to unfold when they met at a charity event and instantly hit it off.

The couple, who have been dating for a few months, couldn’t be happier about their engagement. Sluss, known for her bubbly personality and charm, gushes about her future husband, saying, “Jake is not only an incredible athlete but also an amazing person. We share a deep connection and have supported each other’s dreams from day one.”

While Sluss is no stranger to the spotlight, having gained fame through her appearance on “The Bachelor,” this is the first time her romantic journey has intersected with the sports world. Fans are excited to see how Sluss’s newfound love for an NFL player will unfold. Some even speculate that this could be the beginning of a new era for her as she explores more opportunities within the sports industry.

As for Funk, he is not letting the engagement distract him from his football career. After recently signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, he is determined to make his mark in the league. Funk’s strong work ethic and passion for the game are qualities that Sluss admires and supports wholeheartedly.

While details about the wedding plans are still under wraps, one thing is for certain – Hannah Ann Sluss has found love in the sports world, and fans couldn’t be more excited for this unexpected match.