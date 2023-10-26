New World Rugby Format Could Have Devastating Consequences for Smaller Nations

A controversial new competition format proposed World Rugby has come under fire for its potential negative impact on smaller nations. The 2026 Nations Championship, which aims to showcase matches between the world’s top-tier rugby nations, has raised concerns that less prominent teams like Samoa and Tonga will be left out of the competition entirely.

The current format, which includes only fixtures between the Six Nations and the Rugby Championship, with the potential inclusion of Japan and Fiji, has been criticized for its lack of inclusivity. Former All Black and Manu Samoa fly-half, Lima Sopoaga, expressed his frustration with the decision on social media, highlighting how this move not only hinders the progress of tier-two nations but also undermines the inclusive nature that rugby is meant to embody.

Sopoaga’s concerns were echoed other international rugby players like Keven Mealamu and Ardie Savea, who voiced their support for his statements. Additionally, South American rugby president Sebastian Pineyrua warned that this new competition could lead to detrimental consequences for smaller nations, potentially causing a decline in their rugby programs.

The controversy surrounding the new format has sparked a broader discussion about the future of rugby and the need to prioritize inclusivity. While the top-tier nations may benefit from more competitive matches, it is essential to consider the impact this format will have on the development and growth of rugby in smaller nations.

As fans of the sport, we must advocate for a balance between showcasing the best teams while also providing opportunities for emerging rugby nations to thrive. Only through a collective effort to support and uplift all rugby nations can the spirit and essence of the game truly flourish.

